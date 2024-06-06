Greenlux Lighting Solutions Names Mr. Kari Kylä-Kaila as New Chief Executive Officer

Helsinki – Greenlux Lighting Solutions is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Kari Kylä-Kaila as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer, effective as of the 1st of June.

With a distinguished career spanning over two decades in the lighting industry combined with his tenure at Greenlux, Mr. Kylä-Kaila brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role.

His appointment comes at a crucial moment as the LED lighting sector undergoes substantial transformation and technological advancements. Considering this changing landscape, Greenlux is confident that Mr. Kylä-Kaila’s visionary leadership will guide the company through these shifts, allowing it to adapt, innovate, and thrive in an evolving market. His extensive background in the LED lighting market uniquely positions him to drive Greenlux toward continued success, providing cutting-edge lighting solutions that meet the dynamic needs of the industry.

The team at Greenlux looks forward to embarking on this new chapter under Mr. Kylä-Kaila’s leadership, propelling the company to new heights of innovation and excellence in the realm of horticultural and general lighting solutions.

For media inquiries, please get in touch with Prakriti Shah at prakriti.shah@greenlux.com.

About Greenlux Lighting Solutions:

Greenlux Lighting Solutions, established in 2007, is a horticultural and general LED lighting manufacturer with an in-house production facility in Finland. Our patented, wide spectra optimize the growth of various plants in applications such as crop science, medicinal plant cultivation, and vertical farming. With 600+ plant trials on 300+ plant species/varieties, we are the knowledge leader of the industry.