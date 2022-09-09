Heliopsis Luna Roja wins Best Novelty 2022 at Four Oaks

It was this year, 2022, that the Four Oaks Trade Show celebrated its 50th year. But that was not all that was celebrated at the UK’s premier show for ornamental horticulture: Heliopsis helianthoides ‘Luna Roja’ PBR was selected as the Four Oaks Best Novelty of 2022.

The proud team of Fairweather’s Nursery were the ones to present Luna Roja at the 23-acre nursery site in Cheshire, UK. Bred by Janus Verschoor, this hardy sunflower blooms so abundantly that it’s hard to keep your eyes off her. And thanks to the wonderful foliage, she’s just as beautiful when not in bloom.

A strong, pollinator-friendly sunflower

Heliopsis Luna Roja has a neat, compact and naturally rounded habit with strong flower stems. The stems are strong enough to hold those masses of flowers upright: without any flowers flopping or hanging. She has an extended flowering period from July all the way through October and as if that’s not enough, Luna Roja is pollinator friendly, disease, drought and humidity tolerant and low maintenance.

The ideal sunflower for perennial gardens, bee-friendly gardens, landscaping or pots and containers.