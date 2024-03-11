HilverdaFlorist Launches New Branding Concept & Website Garvinea

DE KWAKEL, THE NETHERLANDS – HilverdaFlorist, breeder of the one and only garden gerbera series “Garvinea®”, has given its product range a refreshing new look and presents it on a newly launched website. The online experience is here to teach consumers all about these unique garden plants and inspires gardeners to get creative with the colourful daisy flowers.

New Garvinea® branding

After a long history, which includes the discovery of the Gerbera in South Africa in 1737, Florist Holland started a breeding program for Garvinea® exactly 25 years ago. This program involved extensive selection criteria aimed at marketing a sustainable product with optimal performance for both growers and consumers. Garvinea® is now entering a new phase. Packaged in a cheerful and attractive branding concept, Garvinea® is ready to provide consumers with a unique experience.

The new Garvinea® look can be recognised by the playful, black and white garden illustrations. On the new website, visitors imagine themselves in a digital garden full of Garvinea®, with care tips and inspiration. “With the launch of this website and branding concept, we want to provide gardeners worldwide with even more knowledge about what makes Garvinea® unique in the market. This is something that these series, with among other things their impressive flowering period and great natural resistance, certainly deserve”, says Denise van Kampen – Marketing Manager at HilverdaFlorist.

Growers can now benefit from the new Garvinea® concept in promoting their Garvinea® assortment. HilverdaFlorist looks forward to continuing the story of Garvinea® together with ready-to-use designs. As a grower or retailer, you can benefit from this unique concept as of today. HilverdaFlorist’s marketing team (marketing@hilverdaflorist.com) is at your service, to support and provide you with the tools, guidance and support you need.

Garvinea® in a nutshell

Garvinea® is already settled in the worldwide market for garden plants. Besides the well-known daisy flowers from the Garvinea® Sweet Series, large double flowers can be found in the Garvinea® Majestic Series and smaller flowers in the Cheeky Series. All three are known for their impressive flowering period from early spring until the first frost, making them a true gem for the market. Each plant produces up to 100 flowers per year. Perfect for handpicked flowers from the garden!

The flowers of Garvinea® are real pollinator magnets! Butterflies and bees will love them and make their contribution to the ecosystem. Organic gardening becomes easy, because Garvinea® has high resistance to pests and diseases. “It’s natural resistance, suitability for cold and biological cultivation makes Garvinea® a relatively sustainable choice”, says Jan Jorrit Eveleens – Assortment Manager Garvinea® at HilverdaFlorist.

Visit the California Spring Trials (USA) & FlowerTrials (NL)

Check out the new Garvinea® concept and discuss the possibilities for you with the HilverdaFlorist team during your visit to CAST (March 20 – 23, Salinas, California) or/and the FlowerTrials (June 11 – 14, De Kwakel, The Netherlands).

HilverdaFlorist focuses on breeding, propagation and development of an extensive range of cut flowers, pot and garden plants. With a trusted, global network of subsidiaries, distribution partners and production locations, HilverdaFlorist provides local support and premium young plant material, suitable for every climate and evolving cultivation requirements. To learn more about HilverdaFlorist, please visit www.hilverdaflorist.com.