Horticulturist and Author Mary Ann Newcomer Reviews The Cut Flower Handbook

For all of you in the Slow Flowers movement – or any of you thinking about digging in – this is a must-have book for your library. All the nuts and bolts of the cut flower business are covered here.

Lisa Mason Ziegler, a seasoned expert in the field, knows her subject. Her passion for teaching others to grow cut flowers led her to become a sought-after speaker around the U.S.

In 2005, she started The Gardeners Workshop, an online garden store and educational platform that has gone international. A devoted field and garden grower, her expertise is in specialty cut flower farming and outdoor cut-flower gardens.

To read the rest of the review, please go to: Slow Flowers