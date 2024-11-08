International Plant Trialing Conference Registration is Now Open

Downers Grove, IL – All-America Selections (AAS), North America’s premier national plant trialing program, is excited to announce the 2025 International Plant Trialing Conference is now open for registration.

The long anticipated educational event will provide updated information for plant trialers of all types and of all levels, no matter if the plants trialed are vegetables/edibles, annuals, perennials or shrubs.

The conference will be held from October 13-15, 2025, at the Embassy Suites Hotel in Bloomington, Minnesota, just minutes from the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

Monday, October 13th is arrival day, registration pickup and the Opening Reception.

Tuesday, October 14th and Wednesday the 15th are the two full days of educational sessions.

Thursday, October 16 is departure day

Registration and Hotel Booking:

Conference Highlights:

Two days of educational sessions covering a wide range of topics, including ornamentals, edibles, plant trialing techniques, and industry trends.

covering a wide range of topics, including ornamentals, edibles, plant trialing techniques, and industry trends. General sessions and breakout sessions tailored to both experienced and new plant trialers. Expert panel discussions featuring diverse perspectives and insights.

tailored to both experienced and new plant trialers. featuring diverse perspectives and insights. Networking opportunities with industry professionals.

Sponsorship Opportunities:

Sponsorship opportunities are available.

For more information and updates, please visit the AAS website. https://all-americaselections.org/aas-meetings-events/

About the Plant Trialing Conference

This event got its beginnings in 2011 in the UK, followed up in 2013 with an event at Longwood Gardens. The last event was held in 2015 in conjunction with the FarWest show in Portland, OR.

About All-America Selections

All-America Selections is a non-profit organization dedicated to evaluating new garden varieties for their performance in home gardens across North America. AAS Winners are recognized for their exceptional beauty, vigor, and adaptability. For more information, please visit https://all-americaselections.org/.