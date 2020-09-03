Introduces Orange Spray Chrysanthemum Midnightsun

The midnight sun is a natural phenomenon that occurs in the summer months in places north of the Arctic Circle or south of the Antarctic Circle, when the sun remains visible at the local midnight.

The magnificent orange glow that appears, has inspired us for naming our newest orange chrysanthemum variety Midnightsun.

The contrast of the orange petals of this spray variety and the green heart is absolutely gorgeous. Midnightsun has excellent vase life and strong leaves. It will be supplied as of week 37 by Zentoo.