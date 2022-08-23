IPM Concept Store Celebrates Premiere at IPM Essen 2023

A new offer awaits trade visitors at IPM ESSEN 2023: the IPM Concept Store will be launched for the first time at the next edition of the world’s leading trade fair for horticulture from 24 to 27 January at Messe Essen. An open and modern retail concept creates an attractive exhibition framework for the personal and individual presentation of products from the fields of home accessories, gift articles, tableware, stationery, floristry supplies, garden gourmet and delicacies. In addition, the IPM Concept Store will be presented digitally. Interested exhibitors can now secure a stand space.

“The green trade is focusing on an extended range of products. The focus is increasingly on themed and living worlds that combine different product groups and niches. Plants and flowers are presented next to tableware, sofa cushions or liqueurs. This mix creates a modern shopping experience. Specialist retailers and garden centres have already discovered this trend for themselves, which will now be taken up in the IPM Concept Store. The area also opens the door to the green sector for companies that have had little contact with garden centres up to now. There is real added value for the trade visitors”, explains Andrea Hölker, Project Manager of IPM ESSEN.

High-quality product presentation on site and digitally

The new IPM Concept Store in Hall 5 creates a special shopping ambience with its open and modern presentation concept. An integrated lounge area with a café and a view into the Grugapark invites visitors to exchange. The range of goods can be individually staged according to personal ideas. In addition, touchpoints in the digital IPM Concept Store lead to exhibitor contact and further product information – during and after the fair.

