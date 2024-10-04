Koppert Launches Renewed Side Effects App

We are excited to announce that we have rebranded and added new features and improvements to our Side Effects app to help growers optimize their integrated pest management programs. The app currently provides critical advice on the side effects of chemical agents on biological control products and pollinators to more than 40,000 users worldwide.

‘At Koppert we are committed to continuous innovation,’ says Product Manager Tom Vroegop. ‘The new and improved features on our Side Effects app make it one of the most comprehensive and effective Integrated Pest Management tools on the market.’

The Koppert One Side Effects app evaluates the compatibility of various pesticides, considering both direct effects like mortality or hindered development of eggs or pupae, and indirect effects such as reduced reproductive capacity of beneficial microbes and insects, problems with molting, or a repellent effect.

Digital Assistant

New features of the renewed Side Effects app include Koppert’s Digital Assistant, making the Side Effects app the first of Koppert’s digital tools to feature this cutting-edge AI tool. The new Digital Assistant feature on the app won the international GreenTech concept award in June for its potential to contribute to advancing sustainable agriculture. Now, the Digital Assistant is ready for its first commercial use, enabling growers to access information through the app’s standard search functionality or by asking the Digital Assistant for advice. This flexibility allows users to choose their preferred method of information retrieval. Other new features include the search history, which can trace the user’s earlier inquiries, and an improved design and interface to add to the user’s experience.

Koppert One Portal

The Side Effects app will be available through the new Koppert One portal. “Digital tools like the Side Effects app and new services will be integrated into this single digital touchpoint. The launch of Koppert’s renewed Side Effects app will therefore also mark the global introduction of the Koppert One portal,” explains Vroegop.

The Koppert One Side Effects App Offers

Comprehensive data: Access a detailed database to make informed decisions about integrating chemical pesticides with biological crop protection and natural pollination practices.

Enhanced decision-making: The Digital Assistant answers any side effects-related questions quickly and reliably.

Expert knowledge: Benefit from over 55 years of accumulated knowledge to improve your Integrated Pest Management strategies.

Now Available

Current users will be notified about the upgrade via app notifications or website pop-ups. New users can download the app from the App Store or Google Play and immediately explore its new features. The website version is available here.