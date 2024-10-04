Update on Indonesia Halal Certification and Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute (ASMI) Indonesia Trade Mission 2025

ASMI has received numerous inquiries about exporting Alaska seafood to Indonesia given the regulations surrounding Halal certification. The ASMI Southeast Asia team is working with the Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) Jakarta and Indonesian importers to understand the process. Information is subject to change and there are unknowns, but the Agricultural Counselor, Lisa Ahramjian, and her team have confirmed the following:

Frozen seafood that has only been modified in a physical way (i.e. cutting, filleting, frozen), without any additional processing aids are currently exempt from the mandatory Halal certification, known as the “Halal positive list.” Therefore seafood products of this nature can be imported to Indonesia without a Halal certificate. However, these products must be accompanied by a ‘processing document.’ FAS recommends a simple one-page document with an explanation of how the seafood product was caught and handled (potentially using a flow chart), on official company letterhead to accompany each shipment.

Seafood products with additional processing aids (i.e. salted salmon eggs, smoked salmon) require Halal certification. See the MORA Decree No. 748/2021 for more information. For products that go through an additive process, there are inconsistencies in the halal application process provided by BPJPH (Indonesian Halal certification body). If you are seeking Halal certification please click here for a list of the BPJPH approved U.S. Halal certifying bodies available.

FAS Jakarta’s goal is to grant a 2-year extension for everyone (until October 17, 2026) and get a government-to-government agreement for U.S. products to freely enter Indonesia.

ASMI will keep Alaska seafood industry members informed of any changes or updates to this process. We see Indonesia as an emerging market with great potential for Alaska seafood. The ASMI Southeast Asia team are planning an Indonesia Trade Mission for the following proposed dates: February 23-28, 2025.

If you have questions or are interested in participating in the mission, please reach out to Hannah Schlosstein, International Marketing Coordinator – Asia, at hschlosstein@alaskaseafood.org.