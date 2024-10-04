Meatable Awarded EUR 7.6 Million RVO Innovation Credit

Meatable Meat & Poultry October 3, 2024

Meatable has been awarded EUR 7.6 million under the Innovation Credit program by the Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO). The RVO Innovation Credit is intended for the development of innovative development projects with considerable technological risks and excellent market prospects. Meatable will use the credit to further improve productivity and reduce costs in the lead-up to commercialization.

Demand for meat continues to grow rapidly. Already, as many as 828 million people – or 10 percent of the world’s population – go to bed hungry each night. To keep up with this demand, the required supply increases under current livestock production methods will have further devastating impact on the environment and society. Cultivated meat is set to be part of the solution – one single sample of cells has the potential to feed to world, without any of the environmental or societal drawbacks.

Meatable has developed a unique technology platform to produce cultivated meat and will work as a partner to the meat industry to roll out products at scale. The Innovation Credit comes on top of Meatable’s 2023 EUR 30 million Series B funding round and will bring the company one step closer to fulfilling its vision of satisfying the world’s appetite for meat, without harming people, animals or the planet.

The Netherlands Enterprise Agency helps entrepreneurs and organizations to invest, develop and expand their businesses and projects, both in the Netherlands and abroad. RVO is a government agency and part of the Dutch Ministry of Economic Affairs.

Related Articles

Meat & Poultry

Meatable Raises $47M Series A to Continue Scaling Trajectory and Expand its Product Portfolio with Beef

Meatable Meat & Poultry March 25, 2021

Meatable, the cultivated meat startup, has closed $47 million USD in its Series A funding round, bringing the company’s total funding to $60 million. Meatable finalized its first showcase product in 2020 and aims to use the new funds to advance small-scale production at the Biotech Campus Delft and to diversify its product portfolio.

Meat & Poultry

Meatable Raises $35 Million in New Funding to Scale and Accelerate Commercial Launch of its Pork Products

Meatable Meat & Poultry August 10, 2023

Meatable, the industry-leading food tech company, announced today it has raised $35 million in new funding to bring the company’s total funding so far to $95 million. Led by Agronomics, the successful close saw Invest-NL, a Dutch impact fund, coming on board as a new investor. The round also drew significant renewed support from existing investors, including BlueYard, Bridford, MilkyWay, DSM Venturing and Taavet Hinrikus.

Meat & Poultry

Meatable Enters into Joint Development Agreement with Royal DSM to Develop Affordable Growth Media for Cultivated Meat

Meatable Meat & Poultry September 14, 2021

Meatable, the cultivated meat startup, has entered into a joint development agreement with Dutch multinational Royal DSM, a global purpose-led, science-based company active in nutrition, health and sustainable living, to co-develop growth media for cultivated meat. Growth media is a nutrient-rich liquid which contains the essential nutrients such as carbohydrates, proteins, salts, vitamins, and growth factors that cells need to grow.