Marcel Zandvliet is New Chairman of Dutch Flower Foundation

Dutch Flower Group Floral February 17, 2021

The Board of Dutch Flower Foundation has appointed Marcel Zandvliet, Marketing and Sustainability chief (CMO/CSO) at Dutch Flower Group, as its new chairman, with effect from 1 January 2021.

Marcel thereby takes over from Boudewijn Rip, whose great dedication and commitment to the Foundation, alongside the other board members, has been instrumental in shaping many national and international social projects in recent years.

Dutch Flower Foundation (DFF) is increasingly focusing on forging connections with the Dutch Flower Group (DFG) companies’ many supply chain partners, as DFF activities have become a significant factor in DFG’s sustainability programme (IMPACT25). It is with this in mind that Boudewijn Rip has decided to hand over to a more closely connected representative.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Dutch Flower Group

~

Related Articles

Floral

MBFE and G-Flowers join Holex Flower B.V.

Holex Floral May 11, 2020

Family business Marc Boers Flower Export (MBFE), founded in 1988 and fully focused on the export of fresh cut flowers for the higher and exclusive segment, has decided to join Holex Flower in De Kwakel, part of the Dutch Flower Group. G-Flowers, which already worked closely with MBFE, is also following this path.