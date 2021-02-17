Marcel Zandvliet is New Chairman of Dutch Flower Foundation

The Board of Dutch Flower Foundation has appointed Marcel Zandvliet, Marketing and Sustainability chief (CMO/CSO) at Dutch Flower Group, as its new chairman, with effect from 1 January 2021.

Marcel thereby takes over from Boudewijn Rip, whose great dedication and commitment to the Foundation, alongside the other board members, has been instrumental in shaping many national and international social projects in recent years.

Dutch Flower Foundation (DFF) is increasingly focusing on forging connections with the Dutch Flower Group (DFG) companies’ many supply chain partners, as DFF activities have become a significant factor in DFG’s sustainability programme (IMPACT25). It is with this in mind that Boudewijn Rip has decided to hand over to a more closely connected representative.

