Europe’s Largest Retail Floral Supplier Modernizes ERP Environment

Infor, a global leader in business cloud software specialised by industry, has announced that Dutch Flower Group (DFG), a flower and plants trader, has selected Infor CloudSuite M3 for its subsidiaries, Bloom – Green Partners, Van Dijk Flora, SuperFlora and JZ Flowers, to help automate business processes to improve the use of resources and increase efficiency.

DFG needed an enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution that it could benefit from to further automate its operations and provide financial and reporting flexibility to help make the companies more agile and future-proof.

The current system is not able to support the company in achieving its ambition. As the company operates in a highly competitive market that digitalises fast and deals with unique complexity – for instance, the variety of flowers available for assembling bouquets – IT modernisation became critical. At the same time, DFG was prudent in deploying a new ERP system.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Intelligent CIO Europe