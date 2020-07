Great News! Sakata is adding a new introduction to the SunPatiens Compact Series for the 20/21 season.

New Compact Rose Glow has large flowers in a vibrant Rose shade, with a special ‘glow’ shining out from the centre. Sure to be an eyecatcher at retail and in garden beds!

This variety is commercially available to Sakata SunPatiens licencees since June 1st, 2020

