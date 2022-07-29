MNP / Suntory Launches Its New Identity With Their New Corporate Movie

MNP / Suntory Floral July 29, 2022

The innovative & trendsetting breeding company refreshes its corporate strategy and visual identity to be future-proof.

After working together for 35 years in breeding, testing, selecting, marketing and licensing innovative bedding plants at a leading level, the company MNP / Suntory, based in Leimuiderbrug since 1989, decided to rebrand its identity with a new corporate distinctiveness which reflects a new strategy and market approach.

«If we look back at our unique heritage which started as Moerheim in 1888 we have already been pioneers in marketing its products since then. Now, almost 135 years later our passion is still to give the world unique and high-quality indoor and outdoor plants which make the modern consumer happy and the world more colourful, as we highlight in the video. Besides that, we always want to create new markets, instead of supplementing existing ones. » Says Erwin Giezen, Head of Marketing, Communication & Trade.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: MNP / Suntory

