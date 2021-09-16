NEW Consumer Website Launched to Promote Kitchen Minis Tabletop Vegetables Collection

WEST CHICAGO, ILLINOIS: To provide further consumer awareness, and help greenhouse and retail customers sell the award-winning Kitchen Minis™ collection of edible potted vegetable plants, PanAmerican Seed® has launched a shopper-friendly website www.kitchenminis.com. The mobile-optimized site lets consumers browse the full assortment of Kitchen Minis tomatoes, sweet peppers and hot peppers, and inspires them to harvest fresh food in a whole new way – indoors on a sunny windowsill or outside on a patio tabletop.

“This year’s launch of the Kitchen Minis collection has been met with such positivity; it is reinvigorating the vegetables category with something unique. It’s also engaging millions of new plant buyers entering our market and satisfying the desire of existing veggie gardeners to have a taste of homegrown produce outside the main vegetable-growing season,” says Claire Josephson, Marketing Manager for PanAmerican Seed. “With the launch of a consumer-facing website, we’re creating a friendly online space to excite shoppers who are interested in enjoying homegrown vegetables in a non-traditional way.”

The website includes plant and fruit details to help shoppers make a buying decision and exposes them to the full assortment. A “Where To Buy” page helps them find product. Retailers can contact PanAmerican Seed to have their store added to the list of locations selling Kitchen Minis. An area for recipes inspires visitors on how to use their harvested vegetables.

This consumer website joins an already-enriched package of promotional resources available now online at www.panamseed.com/kitchenminis. Growers and retailers can use these FREE marketing tools to help with sell-thru, encourage visibility in stores, and enhance their outbound customer communications on Kitchen Minis. The promotional package includes downloadable signage, ready-to-post social content, sharable video commercials and more.

The Kitchen Minis collection from PanAmerican Seed includes ready-grown and fruiting compact potted vegetable plants that consumers can place inside on a sunny windowsill or counter without any garden space. They can also be placed outside as a tabletop patio variety. Kitchen Minis make it possible for consumers to enjoy their own homegrown vegetables regularly, with each plant’s harvest lasting several weeks.

The full package of Kitchen Minis marketing tools drives home the message of “Buy. Eat. Repeat.” and keeps customers coming back for more. Visit www.kitchenminis.com today. For seed availability and other questions, please contact your preferred seed distributor.

About PanAmerican Seed

PanAmerican Seed is an internationally renowned breeder and producer of seed-raised flowers and vegetables based in West Chicago, Illinois, USA that produces high-quality and best-performing varieties. Research facilities in North and South America, the Pacific Rim and Europe enable us to test and evaluate new varieties under numerous climate conditions. Our state-of-the-art seed distribution center guarantees quick, efficient processing of orders for our worldwide customers. Visit www.panamseed.com for more information.