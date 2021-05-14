Promote the NEW Kitchen Minis Collection In Store and on Social With Free Sales Resources From PanAmerican Seed

WEST CHICAGO, ILLINOIS: To help greenhouse and retail customers sell and raise awareness for the Kitchen Minis collection of edible potted vegetable plants, PanAmerican Seed has launched a FREE package of promotional sales tools that includes downloadable signage, ready-to-post social content, video commercials and more. These helpful resources will build excitement for Kitchen Minis and introduce consumers to a fun new way to enjoy vegetables.

“Our launch of the Kitchen Minis collection of edible potted vegetables is now enhanced with this full promotional package,” says Claire Josephson, Marketing Manager for PanAmerican Seed. “Growers and retailers can use these marketing resources however they like to help their sell-thru, encourage visibility in stores, and enrich their outbound customer communications.”

The new Kitchen Minis collection includes ready-grown and fruiting compact potted vegetable plants that consumers can place inside on a sunny windowsill or counter without any garden space. They can also be placed outside as a tabletop patio variety. Kitchen Minis make it possible for consumers to enjoy their own homegrown vegetables regularly, with each plant’s harvest lasting about a month.

The full package of Kitchen Minis retail tools drive home the message of Buy. Eat. Repeat. And keep customers coming back for more. The marketing resources are available now online at www.panamseed.com/kitchenminis where you’ll find…

Display signage and P.O.P. , which can be ordered or printed on-demand in various sizes: cart banners, bench cards and posters.

, which can be ordered or printed on-demand in various sizes: cart banners, bench cards and posters. A Kitchen Minis flyer to print as a hand-out or use as a bag stuffer.

to print as a hand-out or use as a bag stuffer. Copy-paste social posts and images ready for use at Facebook or Instagram that provides you shareable content to schedule into your social calendar.

and images ready for use at Facebook or Instagram that provides you shareable content to schedule into your social calendar. Video commercials to download and play on in-store tv’s, check-out registers, or to feature at your own website.

To learn more about the full assortment of varieties in the Kitchen Minis collection, and to begin downloading the promotional tools, visit www.panamseed.com/kitchenminis. For seed availability and other questions, please contact your preferred seed distributor.