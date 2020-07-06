New Episodes of J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom Premiere July 7 on Create TV

Grand Rapids, MI – “We are happy to see season two of our public television show J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom has joined the Create TV schedule for stations across the U.S. beginning July 7,” says J Schwanke, creator and host of the show. “The reach of Create TV is significant in U.S. market – the result is that our show is carried in almost 86% of the nation.”

Create TV is known as the premier TV channel for how-to programming and reaches homes via public television, which means it’s free to the public at large – no subscriptions are needed to watch public television, unlike Netflix or other paid program services.

Overall reaction to season one of the show, was overwhelmingly positive, as evidenced by the fact that Create TV ran all 13 episodes of season one a total of 3 times. Many viewers express that watching the show is like a mini-retreat from the pressures of everyday life. Viewers have also characterized the show as “relaxing” and a “nice escape” for 30 minutes, that “seems to go by much faster.”

Season two includes segments explaining the health and wellness benefits of – known to the industry, but perhaps not often shared with the public at large. “I think, as happens in any group, we have been guilty of preaching this information primarily to the choir. I’m thrilled to have created this platform – Life In Bloom – to really engage the general public about flowers and all of the good they can do, and to encourage them to experience and enjoy flowers.” Schwanke continued.

Highlights from season two include visits to a Eufloria Flowers Farmer’s Market and Kitayama Brothers KB Farms – both in California, Hope Dahlias in Michigan, and Alexandra Farms in South America. “It’s important to continue to remind everyone where flowers come from – farming flowers is not easy, it takes dedication, passion, and skill. Therefore, we feel it’s important to continue providing this perspective to viewers, so that it becomes very obvious that flowers have value and that flowers deliver value in many ways,” Schwanke explained.

In addition to recipes and beverages with floral ingredients, season two also includes episodes titled “Traditional Japanese Flower Arts,” “All About Lavender,” and “Thinking Outside the Vase.” “We look for themes to build episodes around, so each show has a cohesive feel – that’s the goal anyway,” says Schwanke.

Schwanke continues, “Another important concept for television is what they call ”evergreen” content. This means that the content should avoid dating itself – they don’t want it to age too quickly, or at all, really – the longer it remains relevant, the longer its lifespan. The result is that an underwriter’s support of the show will continue to be noticed for as long as each episode is repeated – for literally 5 -10 years, in fact.”

“It’s a much greater value proposition than reaching ONLY the industry with singular approaches, such as an advertisement in a trade magazine, or sponsoring a convention. The show reaches the industry AND the general public repeatedly, and at multiple touch points, which drives added overall interest in flowers. That’s one of my favorite things about the show’s success – the show elevates flowers and, consequently by association, this elevates all who are involved with flowers.” Schwanke noted.

Smithers-Oasis joins returning underwriters Albertsons Companies, CalFlowers, Design Master Color Tool, and Sunshine Bouquet Company in supporting season two. “We can’t make the show without the support of underwriters, so I am extremely grateful to these companies and the individuals who helped to champion the show. We strive to elevate flowers with every segment by highlighting the benefits they offer – and we’re always looking at new and unexpected ways to include flowers into viewer’s everyday lives,” Schwanke added.

Season three is well under way with some filming completed. Season three has commitments from underwriters, but to date, funding has yet to be finalized. However, Schwanke says, “Rest assured, as long as underwriters continue to support the production, J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom is committed to keeping flowers top of mind with public television viewers for years to come.”

J Schwanke’s Life in Bloom is presented and distributed by American Public Television. Check local public television listings to find out when J Schwanke’s Life in Bloom airs in your area. The show is also available to stream for free via www.uBloom.com/LifeInBloom.

# # #

About J Schwanke

Fourth-generation florist J Schwanke is a flower expert, flower content producer and professional speaker, known throughout the flower industry and beyond. He is regarded as the most trusted voice in the flower industry. He was actually born at a flower convention and grew up in his family’s greenhouses. His website, uBloom.com, offers flower fans everywhere the opportunity to learn and experience the fun of flowers and flower arranging, 24/7! J has given flower demonstrations in all 50 states, Canada and England. Highlights include the Epcot International Flower and Garden Festival, Art in Bloom, Bouquets to Art, San Francisco Flower & Garden Show, Flowers at Kensington Palace and hundreds of state, association, wholesale and public shows. J has also appeared several times on the PBS show “P. Allen Smith’s Garden Home” and the syndicated show “P. Allen Smith’s Garden Style.” J is the author of Fun with Flowers, which received a Silver Living Now Book Award. His most recent book, Bloom 365 – The Essential Guide to Arranging Flowers Every Day, was awarded the Gold IPPY (Home and Garden category) by the Independent Publisher Book Awards. Bloom 365 features 365 tips, tricks, and techniques to make flower arranging easier.

About Create® TV

More often called “ do-it-yourself”, the program genres seen on Create® TV include viewers’ favorite public television series and specials on food, travel, home and garden, arts and crafts, fitness and other lifestyle interests. The programs seen on Create come from American Public Television, The National Educational Telecommunications Association (NETA), Public Broadcasting Service (PBS), and a handful of local public television stations across the country.



Create TV was launched in 2006 to serve viewers’ increasing interest in these “do-it-yourself” programs. Create was designed for around-the-clock* broadcast of the most popular lifestyle and how-to programming seen on public television – where lifestyle programming got its start!



On any given day, Create treats home-improvement buffs to This Old House and For Your Home. Food fans will feast on America’s Test Kitchen, Lidia’s Kitchen, Mexico – One Plate at a Time With Rick Bayless, Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television, Kevin Belton’s New Orleans Celebrations and Jacques Pépin: Heart & Soul. Wandering souls will find themselves captivated by Rick Steves’ Europe, Joseph Rosendo’s Travelscope and a host of other shows that take them around the world! Budding artists and crafters will appreciate The Best of the Joy of Painting With Bob Ross, Craftsman’s Legacy and Fit 2 Stitch. And those seeking an opportunity to focus on their health and well-being, will enjoy Classical Stretch: the Esmonde Technique and Yoga in Practice.



Create reaches more than 86% of US television households, with 44 million viewers annually nationwide. The channel is produced and distributed by APT, WNET New York and WGBH Boston in association with NETA and PBS.

*The majority of Create channels operate 24 hours daily; some broadcast during a smaller number of hours each day.

American Public Television

American Public Television (APT) is the leading syndicator of high-quality, top-rated programming to the nation’s public television stations. APT distributes one-fourth of the top 100 highest-rated public television titles in the U.S. Founded in 1961, among its 250 new program titles per year, APT programs include prominent documentaries, performance, news and current affairs programs, dramas, how-to programs, children’s series and classic movies. America’s Test Kitchen From Cook’s Illustrated, Cook’s Country, AfroPoP, Rick Steves’ Europe, Chris Kimball’s Milk Street Television, Front and Center, Doc Martin, Nightly Business Report, Midsomer Murders, A Place to Call Home, Lidia’s Kitchen, Globe Trekker, New Orleans Cooking with Kevin Belton, Simply Ming, and P. Allen Smith’s Garden Home are a sampling of APT’s programs, considered some of the most popular on public television. APT licenses programs internationally through its APT Worldwide service. Now in its 13th year, Create®TV — featuring the best of public television’s lifestyle programming — is distributed by American Public Television. APT also distributes WORLD™, public television’s premier news, science and documentary channel. To find out more about APT’s programs and services, visit APTonline.org.