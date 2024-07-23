That Flower Feeling: Join Us for an Instagram Live with J Schwanke

Fallbrook, CA — Celebrate the beauty of flowers and learn from the best in the industry as That Flower Feeling is thrilled to announce an exclusive Instagram Live event with J Schwanke, The Flower Expert. Tune in on July 25th, 2024, at 6:30 PM EST to gain invaluable insights on how to keep your flowers fresh longer.

J Schwanke is a true flower celebrity, renowned TV host, producer, award-winning author, speaker, and the most trusted voice in the flower industry. He is the host, creator, and producer of the beloved TV show J Schwanke’s Life in Bloom, aired on public television (PBS) and Create TV stations nationwide. Additionally, J is the CEO of uBloom.com, the pioneering online community for both flower professionals and enthusiasts. He also hosts and produces the web broadcast flower design show, Fun with Flowers and J, available on uBloom.com.

J Schwanke’s expertise and passion for flowers have made him a celebrated figure in the floral world. His company, J Schwanke Productions, is dedicated to creating high-quality videos, trend publications, and books for the general public and flower professionals alike.

During the Instagram Live event, J Schwanke will share his top tips and tricks for keeping your flowers fresh for longer periods. Viewers will walk away with practical knowledge and inspiration to make their floral arrangements last.

Event Details:

Date: July 25th, 2024 Time: 6:30 PM EST Where: Instagram Live on That Flower Feeling’s Instagram account (@ThatFlowerFeeling)

Don’t miss this opportunity to learn from the industry’s best and ask your burning flower questions during the live Q&A session. Mark your calendars and follow @ThatFlowerFeeling on Instagram for updates and reminders about this special event.

About J Schwanke:

J Schwanke, AIFD, PFCI, AAF, is the host, creator, and producer of J Schwanke’s Life in Bloom, seen on public television and Create TV stations nationwide. He is also the CEO of uBloom.com and the host and producer of the web broadcast flower design show, Fun with Flowers and J. His company, J Schwanke Productions, produces videos, trend publications, and books for both flower enthusiasts and professionals.

uBloom: https://www.ubloom.com

About That Flower Feeling

That Flower Feeling is a collaborative effort by the U.S. ﬂoral industry to promote the use and enjoyment of fresh cut ﬂowers in the United States. Launched in 2021 by CalFlowers association, the consumer-facing brand is educating consumers about the importance of enjoying ﬂowers in our everyday lives to experience the proven beneﬁts on mood, creativity, and connectivity. Regardless of how ﬂowers come into our lives – whether it be as an act of self-care or a gift of love –ﬂowers provide tangible beneﬁts to those who experience their natural beauty.

For more information, please visit https://www.thatﬂowerfeeling.org/

Or contact Vanessa Leite, vanessa@thatflowerfeeling.org // (831) 304-4212