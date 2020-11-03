New GLOBALG.A.P. Add-on Offers More Choice to Floriculture Producers

GLOBALG.A.P. has launched a new add-on for environmental registration which meets industry requirements. The “Impact-Driven Approach to Sustainability” is available now.

Adapting to market needs

As announced last month, GLOBALG.A.P. has been designing an add-on for flower and ornamental plant producers who need to meet new environmental requirements from the Floriculture Sustainability Initiative (FSI). By the end of 2021, the FSI will require floriculture producers to keep standardized digital records on key agricultural inputs (such as fertilizers and associated water and energy consumption) and provide proof via a certification scheme. This is called environmental registration. Producers of the Dutch cooperative Royal FloraHolland, however, have to register to such a scheme by the end of 2020. In order to ensure that producers have a choice of environmental registration schemes, GLOBALG.A.P. has created the Impact-Driven Approach to Sustainability(IDA).

About IDA

All Royal FloraHolland suppliers must begin digital environmental registration before the end of 2020. As a result, GLOBALG.A.P. had to offer a quick solution. The Impact-Driven Approach to Sustainability from GLOBALG.A.P. does so in two ways:



One option is a quick-start entry-level module which can be assessed without any further farm assurance (IDA module). Growers without prior certification have a quick pathway to fulfilling these requirements.



Alternatively, producers who have already been certified against GLOBALG.A.P. IFA or localg.a.p. Primary Farm Assurance can simply opt intothe use of an add-on which is assessed with their regular inspection or audit (IDA add-on).

GLOBALG.A.P. and farm management systems

Both the IDA module and the IDA add-on require a link to a compatible farm management system, since producers can enter their environmental data via this farm management system.GLOBALG.A.P. then processes the data and provides feedback reports for all producers using IDA. To see a list of compatible farm management systems, please click here.