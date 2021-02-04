Order Early For Valentine’s Day, Florists Warn as Demand Blooms, Supply Wilts Amid Pandemic

Valentine’s Day is already one of the busiest days of the year for florists, but the pandemic is posing some special challenges in 2021, prompting several flower shops across southern Ontario to encourage customers to order arrangements early.

“We have had to limit the selection of designs on our website due to limited product availability,” explained Cheryl Dick, co-owner of Adrienne’s Flowers & Gifts in Ajax.

Many flowers are imported to Ontario from Ecuador and Colombia. But with pandemic restrictions and a drop-off in passenger and commercial flights the supply of imported flowers — like roses in particular — is less predictable.

