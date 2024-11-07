Pico Bello Hortensia, Opti-flor and Afriflora Named Winners of the 2024 Dutch Flower Awards

The 2024 Dutch Flower Awards winners were revealed by Dutch Flower Group CMO|CSO Marcel Zandvliet during the 22nd edition of this event. Tying neatly in with Dutch Flower Group’s own 25th anniversary year, these Awards were judged against the theme of “long-term partnerships”.

Putting growers in the spotlight

Prior to the awards ceremony (which took place on 6 November at the RFH Aalsmeer Trade Fair), buyers from various Dutch Flower Group (DFG) companies visited the nine nominated growers to celebrate their achievements in getting through to the final round. Excitement continued to build as the event approached, and many DFG partners and business associates were present to witness this special occasion.

Dutch Flower Awards were handed out for three categories: Cut Flowers, Plants, and Foreign Suppliers. Pico Bello Hortensia was selected as the winner of the Cut Flowers category. The Plants category Award went to Opti-flor and Afriflora was declared the winner in the Foreign Suppliers category.

