Positivity Prevails at Sun-Drenched FlowerTrials

The vibe at FlowerTrials® could not have been more positive is the conclusion shared by both exhibitor and visitor! After a gap of 3 years everyone who has business in pot and bedding plants and was able to travel visited FlowerTrials® to see the latest developments in ornamental breeding, glean information on new commercial opportunities and meet with each other!

Worldwide visitors

An overview of the visitors reveals that except from countries were local conditions make it currently impossible, the world found its way to FlowerTrials®. From Australia to Brazil and from Vietnam to Zimbabwe, visitors signed in from no less than 89 countries, 30% more than in 2019, reaffirming that FlowerTrials® truly is an international event.



Gill Corless Marketing Manager at exhibitor Sakata and FlowerTrials® Chairman: “I am delighted by the enthusiasm, the vibe and the sheer pleasure shown by both participants and visitors this week. Everyone was simply happy to be meeting the plants and each other at FlowerTrials®. Old friendships were rekindled, new connections made. While our world is still dealing with exceptional challenges evident by the friends that we inevitably missed, those fortunate enough to travel celebrated the opportunity to be together and see the latest developments in pot and bedding plant breeding. On behalf of the organisation, I thank you all and l look forward to welcoming you again next year.”

Daily video bulletins

For the first time, FlowerTrials® reported with a daily video bulletin on all online channels catching the atmosphere from the perspective of both exhibitor and visitor. Full reports from the extensive footage shot will follow over the next few weeks and can be accessed via FlowerTrials® social media or the website.



FlowerTrials® was open from 14th to 17th June 2022 in three floricultural regions: Aalsmeer and Westland in The Netherlands and Rhineland Westfalen in Germany with 61 breeding companies exhibiting at 29 locations. FlowerTrials® will welcome visitors again in week 24 in 2023 when it falls from 13th to 16th June.

FlowerTrials® 2022 is the place where Plants meet People: www.flowertrials.com