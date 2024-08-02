Registration open for MSU Extension Specialty Cut Flower Farm Tour

Don’t miss your chance to explore stunning local cut flower farms, learn from experts, and meet fellow flower growers this summer.

There’s no better way to experience the beauty of local cut flowers than to visit the farm in person. That’s why this year marks the inaugural season of Michigan State University Extension’s Specialty Cut Flower Farm Tour! This tour is designed for commercial growers looking to expand their knowledge and network with others in the industry. Each of the three tour dates features a different educational theme explored through a facilitated discussion with Michigan State University (MSU) Extension educators and university specialists in an informal setting. The tour dates and locations are:

Friday, Aug. 16: Great Lakes Glad – Bronson, MI (Branch County)

Saturday, Aug. 31 (Labor Day weekend): Marilla Field & Flora – Dexter, MI (Washtenaw County)

Saturday, Sept. 21: Forget Me Not Flowers – Ottawa Lake (Monroe County)

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Michigan State University Extension