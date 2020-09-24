Rio October Bite Size

Rio Roses / Equiflor Floral September 24, 2020

Pre-book your farm-direct orders by participating in our monthly Rio Bite Size program. During the first week of every month, wholesalers will receive a list of our featured products and pricing for the following month so that they can pre-sell directly to their customers.

As part of this program, our marketing team will create tailored brand sales sheets for your customers, using your logo and company information.

For example, in the first week of September, you would receive your Bite Size offering for October, giving you almost three weeks to make plenty of pre-sales.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Rio Roses / Equiflor

