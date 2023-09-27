Rio Roses Wins 4 Ribbons at Society of American Florists 2023 Outstanding Varieties Competition

Every year, the floral industry gathers for the Society of American Florists (SAF) Convention, a chance to connect, learn, and grow as professionals. This year’s convention, held in Phoenix, Arizona, was their 138th.

As always, a convention highlight was the Outstanding Varieties Competition, where a panel of expert judges reviewed thousands of flowers. They were looking for excellence in color and commercial appeal, stem and foliage, bloom form, bloom size, and overall quality/presentation.

Rio Roses was proud to participate in this prestigious annual competition and even prouder to win four ribbons for our premium varieties!

