Royal Van Zanten: FlowerTrials Review 2024

Royal Van Zanten Floral June 25, 2024

Our FlowerTrials have once again attracting lots of visitors! Last week, visitors from more than 60 countries enjoyed colourful presentations, ideas and concepts. With pride and passion, our colleagues showed flower and plant lovers the world of breeding. #whatsbloomingtoday

New: Jellyfish® a refreshing sea of flowers
Just like its namesake in seas and oceans, Jellyfish is a wondrous thing to behold. Prepare to be amazed by the unique colours and the special flower shape that sets this plant apart from the rest of the market. Embrace the unusual! Now presented for the first time at this year’s FlowerTrials® in collaboration with growers SV.Co and Kwekerij Berkhout.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Royal Van Zanten

