SAF’s Great Big Plant Event Helps Retailers Capitalize on Houseplant Craze

(ALEXANDRIA, VA)—The Society of American Florists’ Great Big Plant Event, which launched on March 1, is in full swing teaching retailers how to take advantage of the rising popularity of houseplants. This all-virtual event teaches best practices, resources and turnkey solutions to drive indoor plant sales.

The Great Big Plant Event has two components: On-Demand video demonstrations– 15 plant industry experts educate participants on sourcing, marketing, and selling houseplants through a series of videos that can be viewed at any time. Live Virtual Meet-Up Events– Three live events provide the opportunity to hear directly from major voices in the plant industry, ask questions and interact. On March 9, Eliza Blank, CEO and Founder of The Sill, hosted the first live virtual event. Eliza provided sourcing secrets, strategies to engage plant customers, marketing and social media tips. Two more live events are coming up:



March 23 at 2:00 ET: Best Practices for Sourcing Plants– A panel of six industry veterans discuss the current state of the supply chain and best practices for expanding inventory and increasing plant sales. Attendees will leave with solutions they can implement right away. The session includes Q&A and breakout groups.



March 30 at 2:00 ET: The Power of Plants: Joy, Healing, Creating Connections and Fighting Isolation- Marcus Bridgewater discusses the ways in which houseplants are combating isolation and creating connections, especially during the pandemic. Commonly known as Garden Marcus, Bridgewater been featured in the New York Times, Vogue, and the Los Angeles Times. Visit The Great Big Plant Event page for more details and to register for the full package or the two upcoming live events individually. Interested in interviewing a presenter or learning more? Contact Elizabeth Daly ([email protected]).

About The Society of American Florists

The Society of American Florists is the association that connects and cultivates a thriving floral community through training, education, marketing resources and advocacy. Our vision: The power of flowers in every life. For more information, visit SAFNow.org.