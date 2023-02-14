Strong Flower Sales Expected for Valentine’s Day, Despite Challenges

U.S. flower growers and retailers are forecasting high sales for Valentine’s Day.

According to Elizabeth Daly, spokeswoman for the Society of American Florists, the association recently polled hundreds of floral industry members about sales projections. More than 70% of those surveyed said they expect flower sales to be similar to or greater than those of 2022.

Most retailers said they pre-ordered the same or a higher volume of flowers for this Valentine’s Day compared to last year.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Capital Press