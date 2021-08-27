The American Floral Endowment’s Young Professionals Council is Requesting Input on Careers within Our Industry

The American Floral Endowment (AFE)‘s Young Professionals Council (YPC) is seeking the industry’s input on careers in the floriculture and horticulture industry. Feedback from experienced industry members is vital for AFE’s Young Professionals Council and other new graduates as they navigate their early careers and decide on a path for their futures. This survey will provide critical insights that AFE will compile, summarize, and provide as a resource to young professionals interested in entering industry careers. This survey is fully anonymous.

Share your experience, input, and advice for young professionals! Take the 5-minute survey below and share it with your network .

Click Here to Take the Industry Career Survey (Please make sure you click “Next” on each page of the survey until you reach “Done.” )

Additionally, YPC is also seeking input on Academic Careers. You can access both surveys here, and feel free to share this link with your extended network as well. We ask that you only answer one of the two surveys as it pertains to your current career path.

About YPC

AFE’s Young Professionals Council offers leadership and networking opportunities for young industry professionals while getting involved in volunteer opportunities within the floral/horticultural industries.For more information and resources on the Endowment’s Young Professionals Council, please visit endowment.org/ypc.