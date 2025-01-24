The International Association of Horticultural Producers (AIPH) and Union Fleurs to Showcase International Statistics Flowers & Plants Yearbook at Trade Fair

With 72 years of meticulous data collection and analysis, the International Statistics Flowers & Plants 2024 is an indispensable resource, offering unparalleled insights into global ornamental horticultural production and trade dynamics.

The International Association of Horticultural Producers (AIPH), in collaboration with Union Fleurs, the International Flower Trade Association, presents the latest edition of the International Statistics Flowers and Plants 2024. This indispensable resource for the ornamental horticulture industry will be showcased at IPM Essen 2025, where copies will be available to view at the AIPH stand GA33.

Comprehensive Scope and In-Depth Analysis

The 2024 Yearbook captures extensive industry data from over 50 countries, offering a global perspective on cut flowers, pot plants, nursery stock trends, and more. It includes detailed production, trade, and consumption figures from regions spanning North and South America, Europe, Asia, and Africa, providing an indispensable resource for trade organizations, policymakers, and market analysts.

Key Highlights from the 2024 Edition

Global Economic Insights:

Inflation, labour shortages, and geopolitical disruptions that shaped industry performance in 2023, and emerging sustainability trends influenced consumer behaviour.

Indoor gardening continues to rise, driven by urbanisation and younger demographics.

Demand for eco-friendly gardening products such as biopesticides reflects a growing emphasis on environmental sustainability.

Cut flowers experienced varied demands influenced by post-pandemic recovery.

Pot plants, catering to smaller urban garden spaces, gained prominence.

Retail chains have expanded their market share, while smaller garden centres face challenges from e-commerce platforms.

Chapters delve into the economics, meticulously analysing trade values and production volumes of flowers and plants, including products such as roses, chrysanthemums, lilies, and Christmas trees.

What’s New in 2024?

Updated trade maps illustrating leading producers, exporters, and importers of cut flowers.

New insights into licensing trends from the Community Plant Variety Office (CPVO).

An Essential Resource

This comprehensive yearbook, compiled with data from the Centre for Business Management in Horticulture and Applied Research, University of Hohenheim, Stuttgart, Germany, is vital for understanding global market dynamics and emerging opportunities.

AIPH Secretary General Tim Briercliffe highlights, “The 2024 Yearbook continues to set the benchmark for data and insights in the global flower and plant industry, providing invaluable guidance for stakeholders across the value chain.”

Union Fleurs Secretary General Sylvie Mamias adds, “This publication serves as an essential reference for anyone involved in the trade, policy, or research of ornamental horticulture.”

Visit AIPH at IPM Essen 2025

The International Statistics Flowers & Plants Yearbook remains integral to the ornamental horticulture industry’s growth by providing essential data and insights. With contributions from experts and the participation of AIPH member associations, the publication continues to maintain its status as the definitive reference for the industry.

The publication is available as a digital download for €195; visit www.aiph.org/giic/international-statistical-yearbook

Attendees of IPM Essen 2025 are invited to visit the AIPH stand at GA33 to explore the International Statistics Flowers & Plants Yearbook 2024.

