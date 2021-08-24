Third Assessment of Effects of Covid-19 For Consumers of Flowers and Plants

Research agency Motivaction has studied the effects of Covid-19 on consumer’s buying intention of flowers and plants for the third time in June 2021 on behalf of the Flower Council of Holland. The research focused on consumers in Germany, France, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom, and the key conclusion is that consumers still think that flowers and plants are important.

Most noteworthy research findings

Compared with the second survey at the end of February 2021, the key findings are:

Flowers and plants are still important during lockdowns.

There is more appreciation for flowers and plants in relation with the home workspace.

More flowers and plants are being delivered to homes and to other people.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Flower Council of Holland