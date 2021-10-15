Twenty-One Students Awarded AFE Scholarships

ALEXANDRIA, VA – The American Floral Endowment (AFE) has awarded 21 students with scholarships totaling $54,500. In this 2021 scholarship cycle, 57 applications were received and reviewed.

AFE is aware the floral industry faces significant challenges to our labor force. Now more than ever, these programs are imperative in helping support new professionals enter the industry and launch a successful career.

“With the pool of high-quality candidates that AFE receives every year, it is inspiring to see the passion these scholars demonstrate in their work, study, and research,” said Greg Royer, AFE Treasurer/Secretary and Education Committee Chair. “AFE takes great pride in providing scholarships for these promising industry members, and we look forward to seeing where they will lead us.”

