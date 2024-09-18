Voting now Open for National Garden Bureau’s 2024 Therapeutic Garden Grant

DOWNERS GROVE, IL — The voting for National Garden Bureau’s (NGB) 2024 Therapeutic Garden Grant is now open.

Anyone and everyone is encouraged to visit the NGB website and vote for the most deserving therapeutic garden based on the videos seen at https://ngb.org/therapeutic-garden-grant-voting/

Started in 2014, the Therapeutic Garden Grant is a philanthropic program of NGB that supports therapeutic gardens across North America. In 2024, National Garden Bureau, American Meadows, Ball Horticultural Company and Sakata Seed America are partnering to provide $7,500 in grant money to be split between five therapeutic gardens in North America.

The first-place winner of the online voting will receive $3,000 from the program to enhance the garden’s good works and continue its mission. Second place will receive $1,500 and the three runner ups will receive $1,000 each to continue their garden’s mission.

After reviewing all applications submitted for the 2024 Therapeutic Garden Grant, NGB has narrowed the list of finalists to five therapeutic gardening programs. Those gardens are:

City Green Therapeutic Horticulture Program

City Green is a 501(c)3 nonprofit farming and gardening organization, based in Clifton, New Jersey. Our programs offer practical, technical and financial resources to foster equitable access to local food and green spaces, in support of sustainable, healthy communities.

Gospel Inc. is a Christ-centered community providing a home and micro-enterprise work opportunity to the formerly homeless at Gospel Village. The “Healing Haven” project aims to create a therapeutic garden designed to promote mental health, physical well-being, and community engagement in our local area.

Hope Grows’ mission is to inspire hope through nature while empowering family caregivers to seek wellness of mind, body, and spirit. Welcome to the gardens at the Hope Grows Iris Respite House. These therapeutic landscapes are thoughtfully designed as havens of tranquility, inspiration, reflection, and healing for the invaluable family caregivers in our community.

Frelinghuysen Arboretum Horticultural Therapy Program

This horticulture therapy garden is a series of raised beds for wheelchair accessibility plus 24 raised beds for individuals to have their own garden areas. We grow annuals, perennials, vegetables and herbs through several different programs that participants can experience. Interns from local schools help maintain the gardens.

Wayside House The Healing Garden

Wayside House is a women’s addiction treatment center founded 50 years ago by Susan B. Anthony, great-niece of the women’s rights advocate.

The garden is an integral part of a full-circle horticulture therapy and nutrition program. The clients grow vegetables, herbs, and fruit trees in raised beds as part of their ongoing therapy.

The online voting can be accessed at https://ngb.org/therapeutic-garden-grant-voting/ until September 30, 2024. Before voting be sure to view the videos created by the five finalists explaining their impactful horticulture therapy programs.

For more information about National Garden Bureau, please contact Diane Blazek at dblazek@ngb.org.

· National Garden Bureau promotes the health and healing powers of human interaction with plants through a yearly grant program for therapeutic gardens.

· Sakata Seed America is a leader in breeding vegetable and ornamental seed and vegetative cuttings. They are committed to supporting organizations throughout North America to help people live productive, healthy and enriched lives.

· Ball Horticultural Company’s mission is to Color The World. This is accomplished, not only through flowers and plants, but also by ensuring the industries and communities around us are vibrant and healthy.

· American Meadows says “We Do Good Through Gardening.” Their primary focus is to be great at providing home gardeners with the products and knowledge they need to succeed.