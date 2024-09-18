Release of Reusable Fc595 Support Shelving for Lisianthus Product Group

Royal FloraHolland introduced the low reusable Fc595 support shelving last summer. The development was achieved in cooperation with the VGB and users within the supply chain. The rollout of this sustainable support shelving is being carried out in phases. Following a successful start this summer with the Rose product group, the Lisianthus product group will also be able to start using the Fc595 from Monday 30 September 2024. Jan van Wijk (Waalzicht Nursery) is pleased to be able to start using this new low support shelving so soon.

Sustainability in logistics supplies is high on the agenda at Royal FloraHolland. This includes reducing the waste generated from logistics supplies. The development and introduction of low reusable Fc595 support shelving not only helps to reduce waste (such as cardboard) but also minimises damage to the product by providing better support for flowers.

Waalzicht Nursery: Fc595 reduces damage to Lisianthus

Jan van Wijk, owner of Waalzicht Nursery, operates a state-of-the-art 8.5-hectare greenhouse where the company grows 40 million stems of Lisianthus annually in 20 different varieties. He is also the chairman of the FPC Lisianthus. Jan says, “Our aim is always to grow top-quality flowers. This is achieved to great satisfaction; our ‘Premium Selection’ is renowned for its weight and the abundance of flowers on each stem. We currently use the Fc588 in combination with the high Fc598 support shelf, but when we have full bunches, the flowers are very compressed. When I learned about the development of the new low reusable support shelving, I was immediately enthusiastic. The lower shelving supports the Lisianthus below the flower, reducing pinching and therefore decreasing damage to the flowers. Additionally, the lower support makes it much easier to remove the flowers from the crate with less risk of damage. Within the FPC, we discussed this among ourselves, and other growers are also positive. It is wonderful that we, as the Lisianthus product group, can start using the Fc595 so soon.”

Phased introduction

We have chosen a phased introduction by product group to ensure sufficient availability of the Fc595. The Rose product group has started in early July 2024. And from 30 September 2024, product group Lisianthus can also start using Fc595. If you are interested in using the low reusable support shelving outside these product group, or if you have any questions or want more information about the Fc595, please contact our Customer Contact Centre. They will be happy to assist you.

Features of Fc595

The Fc595 support shelving is designed for reusable flower bucket Fc588. This is choice is intentional, as we see that it is bucket is the most widely used and continues to grow in popularity. In terms of material, colour and design, the shelving aligns with the existing pool packaging. The deposit and rental rates for this new support shelving are the same as for the existing Fc598 rack for the Fc588.