Westerlay Orchids Modernizes their Logistics to Support the Growing Demand of Ecommerce

Santa Barbara, Calif.: As a family-owned business, we value our community ties, and we know that our small business partners in the floral industry do too.

“This is an unprecedented time for business owners,” says Westerlay Orchids Owner, Toine Overgaag. “Hotels, florists, nurseries, restaurants, and offices are in great need of community support in order to survive – we want to do our part to help keep the local economy alive and well.”

Which is why we have made it easier than ever for our partners in the floral industry to order orchids directly from our greenhouse. We have expanded our wholesale presence online through our website, westerlay.com in order to better serve our customers both large and small.

“As florists work to serve their community by creating beautiful arrangements for their customers, we want to support them by taking the hassle out of sourcing and shipping high-quality wholesale orchids.”

The Westerlay Commitment

We offer a variety of wholesale orchid options, and provide free overnight shipping anywhere in California, Oregon, Arizona, and Nevada. As we move into this ecommerce space, our team is proud to bring with us our long standing commitment to reliable service, high-quality plants, and sustainability, backed by over 40 years of experience.

About Westerlay Orchids:

Based in beautiful Carpinteria, California, Westerlay Orchids is proud to serve as Southern California’s largest commercial orchid grower. The company annually distributes over 3 million orchids directly to customers and to local and national supermarket chains, as well as florists and designers. Westerlay Orchids is a pioneer in environmental and sustainability practices and regularly contributes to local schools, nonprofit organizations, and many other community causes. Visit www.Westerlay.com to learn more about the third-generation, family-run company.