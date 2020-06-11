Westerlay Orchids Partners w/ the Fresh Produce & Floral Council

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. –Carpinteria-based Westerlay Orchids announces partnerships with two of the industry’s largest organizations: the Fresh Produce & Floral Council (FPFC) and the Produce Marketing Association (PMA). For three generations, Westerlay Orchids has proudly cultivated some of the Pacific Coast’s finest blooms while remaining committed to sustainability, innovation, and giving back. During COVID-19 lockdown, the company partnered with the FPFC and PMA, in addition to other local and national organizations, successfully gifting thousands of orchids to frontline workers statewide through their Box of Orchids program and the “100,000 Orchid Challenge.”

“We want to express our sincere appreciation to the FPFC and PMA for their partnership in support of Westerlay Orchids and the floral industry,” says company President Toine Overgaag. The FPFC (www.FPFC.org) connects produce and floral growers, shippers, wholesalers, brokers, distributors, and retailers with valuable resources and networking opportunities to successfully expand their businesses and advance the industry. Dedicated to community involvement, the organization also helps to bring healthy eating options and access to agricultural resources into California schools, and assisted Westerlay Orchids in donating 6,300 orchids to the staff at Los Angeles-based cancer treatment and research center City of Hope (www.CityofHope.org).

Similarly, the PMA (www.PMA.com) serves to support the global produce and floral sector, providing opportunities to build strategic relationships, share information, and discover cutting-edge industry developments. With a consistent focus on contributing to community growth and prosperity, the PMA joined Westerlay Orchids in their “100,000 Orchids Challenge” to inspire and support COVID-19 frontline workers throughout California.

