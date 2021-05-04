AMSA Announces Symposium Speakers on Best Practices for Spices, Seasonings, and Flavors

The American Meat Science Association (AMSA) is pleased to announce, Dr. James Lamkey, Dr. Rodrigo Tarté, and Kelly Kleinsmith will be the featured speakers in the symposium entitled “Best Practices for Spices, Seasonings, and Flavors” on Monday, August 16, 2021 during the 74th AMSA Reciprocal Meat Conference (RMC) hybrid meeting. This session is sponsored by Givaudan Flavors.

Dr. Jim Lamkey, Technical Services Lead with Givaudan Flavors will kick-off this concurrent session with a presentation over “Spices, Seasonings, and Flavors – Achieving the Desired Result.” During this presentation he will share with attendees the different aspects of flavor and flavor development in processed meats in addition to the functional side of spices and seasonings, all of which assist in achieving the desired result of a robustly seasoned sausage, perfectly grilled steak, or delicately cured ham is a composite of many components. He will discussion the importance of incorporating these contributing factors including cooking technique. However, it can be a challenge to reproduce the flavor of culinary inspired items at the scale needed for profitability in today’s marketplace.

A basic understanding of meat flavor is needed to make sure you get the most out of the spices, seasonings, and flavors that you are using on your meat. Following Dr. Lamkey in this session will be Dr. Rodrigo Tarté, Assistant Professor of Meat Science at Iowa State University with a presentation on “Leveraging the Understanding of Meat Flavor for Product Success.” Dr. Tarté will share his expertise in the basics of flavor, how spices and seasons can interact with meat components in flavor development and how this understanding can be leveraged to achieve formulation objectives.

Wrapping up this session will be a presentation over “Regulatory Aspects of Spices, Seasonings, and Flavors in Processed Meats” from Kelly Kleinsmith, Regulatory and Compliance specialist at Johnsonville LLC. Understanding where to find product standards, how these ingredients play a role in meeting them, and effectively communicating the end-product goal with your spice/ flavor company to ensure compliance is crucial. She will also cover naming of products including those that do not have a USDA defined standard of identity, the impact ingredients have on claims such as artificial flavor vs. natural flavor, natural, and how evolving regulations can be a game changer when it comes to product claims.

For more information, please visit www.meatscience.org/rmc or contact Deidrea Mabry 1-800-517-AMSA ext. 12.