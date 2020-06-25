Beef Sales In the U.S. May Decrease this Summer

Analysts believe with the current supply chain interruptions and change of buying habits, U.S. consumers will buy less meat this summer, specifically beef.

The pandemic has lead households to conserve their cash at grocery store checkouts. According to Kansas State University, in April beef demand fell 17 percent, pork was down 26 percent, and chicken decreased only 1 percent from 2019. Economist Dr. Glynn Tonsor says this is a parallel to the recession between 2008 and 2009.

Tight supplies this spring may contribute to lower meat demand, but even as more plants come back online beef sales could see a slump this summer. Although, steady exports offer the sector some optimism.

