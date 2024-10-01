Cargill Hosts Webinar: Tomorrow’s Meat & Dairy Alternatives

The world’s growing population is fueling an ever-greater need for sustainably sourced and produced food, including alternatives to meat and dairy proteins. But how can we meet the consumer demand for nutrition and sustainability without compromising on taste, texture or affordability?

Join Cargill’s Food Solutions experts on World Animal Day (October 4) for a wealth of consumer insights into alternatives to meat and dairy, with fresh perspectives on and how the food & beverage market can respond to the technical challenges that this trend presents.

Our experts will demonstrate how Cargill’s industry-leading portfolio of solutions, expertise, and role at the center of the supply chain can help you co-create winning alternative solutions. In short, they’ll outline how our portfolio and expertise delivers solutions that are “delightful with purpose.”



Register for our on-trend webinar to:

– Uncover what’s driving consumers preferences in alternatives to meat & dairy.

– Discover proprietary sensory insights to help you succeed.

– Unlock growth with category-defining solutions.

Join our experts for this insightful webinar and let’s partner on a journey in meat and dairy alternatives innovation.