Cargill Temporarily Closing its Plant in Schuyler, Nebraska

SCHUYLER, Neb. (NCN) – An eastern Nebraska meat packing plant is temporarily closing as its workforce deals with the impacts of COVID-19.

Cargill announced Monday that it started the process to idle its Schuyler beef plant. In a statement, the company says it’s shutting down because of its commitment to prioritizing employee health.

“This was a difficult decision for our team as we operate an essential service, but our values are guiding our actions,” North America Lead Jon Nash said. “Our focus now is continuing to keep our employees safe and getting our facility back to normal operations as soon as we can.”

