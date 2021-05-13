CFIA Updates Use of Imported Meat in Products Destined to the USA

The export requirements have been updated to indicate that importers are required to obtain additional certification from the exporting country’s competent authorities when imported meat products are used to manufacture meat products intended for export to the USA. This attestation will be required for every import shipment from which meat products will be used in production destined to the USA, please consult updated Annex Q for details.

The operators are required to amend their control programs for use of imported meat as soon as possible. Effective July 1, 2021, certification for products made with imported meat products will not be issued if the required attestation is not made available to the CFIA staff.

Due to these changes, certification requirements for export of beef and pork to the USA will be updated in the coming weeks.

The new requirements for export of meat and meat products to the USA will be published on export library soon.