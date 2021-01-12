Global Fresh Meat Packaging Market to Grow by $2.26 Billion

LONDON–Technavio estimates the global fresh meat packaging market to grow by USD 2.26 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by the rising adoption of case-ready meat packaging. However, fluctuating polymer prices might challenge growth.

Fresh Meat Packaging Market: Packaging Landscape

Based on the package, the market saw maximum growth in the flexible packaging segment in 2019. The segment is driven by the growing need to reduce packaging weight to reduce transportation costs. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Technavio