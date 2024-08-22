Hatfield Expands its Product Offerings with Innovative Sausage Portfolio, Aligned with Gold Standard Animal Care

Open for Breakfast: A lineup of sausage products that are fit to elevate breakfast offerings for a more craveable menu

HATFIELD, PA – Clemens Food Group, a leader in the pork industry, is thrilled to unveil Hatfield®’s innovative new sausage portfolio. Designed to meet the rigorous criteria of Gold Standard Animal Care, these thoughtfully raised sausage products aim to revolutionize breakfast offerings for operators. The Gold Standard Animal Care initiative ensures higher welfare standards for farm animals, promoting more humane treatment and addressing growing consumer demand for responsibly sourced food.

Operators Can Put Their Best Pork Forward

Hatfield®’s new sausage portfolio introduces a range of products tailored to current culinary trends, including shakshuka, breakfast poutines and irresistible breakfast sandwiches. Among these offerings are a variety of Hatfield® All Natural Skinless Sausage Links and Sausage Patties, which are both frozen and fully cooked, including a new savory and aromatic sage flavor. These products ensure consistent quality and ease of preparation, making them ideal for busy foodservice operations across various settings such as family dining, midscale restaurants, fast-casual chains, healthcare cafes, colleges, universities and lodging facilities.

“We are having much success with the Clemens precooked sausage patty, especially in our larger high-volume units,” said Sam Lazarro, Executive Chef from the Carilion Group. “The patty has great biscuit/plate coverage with almost no shrinkage when reheated, and the sage flavor profile has been very pleasing to our customers. The quick cook time is a plus for our back-of-the-house staff, which has led to consistent-looking and tasting products for our kitchens, which is the biggest plus for me as an executive chef striving for uniform kitchen results in 10 locations.”

Pork The Way It Should Be

As an American owned and operated company with a commitment to using the highest-quality ingredients, Hatfield® has crafted these sausages with a savory sage infusion. Aligned with the Gold Standard Animal Care guidelines, Hatfield® remains dedicated to transparency and sustainability. Rooted in values of ethics, integrity, and stewardship, Hatfield® continues to uphold its mantra of “Pork The Way It Should Be,” offering delicious solutions that elevate menus and exceed customer expectations in an evolving industry landscape.

“As a chef, I’m always looking for products that not only meet the highest standards of quality but also inspire creativity in the kitchen. Hatfield®’s new sage-infused sausages do just that. They’re versatile, flavorful, and crafted with care, making them a perfect addition to any menu. Our commitment to ethical sourcing and sustainability ensures that we’re providing the best possible product to our customers,” said Jen Moyer Murphy, Corporate Executive Chef at Clemens Food Group.

About Hatfield® Clemens Food Group, a division of The Clemens Family Corporation, offers a diverse range of premium pork products to meet all needs, from antibiotic-free Farm Promise® pork to local Hatfield® pork. As a Clemens Food Group Foodservice customer, businesses benefit from more than just quality products; the company provides recipe ideas, industry research, on-trend advice and customized solutions to support their success. Clemens Food Group is committed to partnering with customers to ensure their businesses thrive with consistent, high-quality offerings. For more information, visit www.clemensfoodservice.com.