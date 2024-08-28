Hickory Nut Gap Meats Launches All-New Smash Burger Grind

The latest addition to a line of retail-ready 100% grassfed and finished ground beef products.

ASHEVILLE, NC — Calling all burger enthusiasts, griddlers, and flat top experts! Hickory Nut Gap is thrilled to introduce the latest addition to our line of retail-packaged 100% grassfed, regeneratively raised ground beef products – the Hickory Nut Gap Smash Burger blend.

Crafted for those who crave the ultimate burger experience, the Hickory Nut Gap 100% Grassfed Smash Burger blend ensures a flavorful, caramelized patty with a savory taste and perfect texture, every time. With a blend of 70% lean and 30% fat, this grind is designed to withstand pressing while maintaining a perfectly juicy bite and rich flavor.

“Our new Smash Burger blend is all about delivering a premium burger experience to our customers,” said Jamie Ager, fourth-generation farmer and co-founder of Hickory Nut Gap. “It’s just what you need to achieve those crispy edges. When most people think about grassfed beef, they think lean. However, as a whole animal harvest business, this product improves our utilization while offering a product that’s next-level delicious. ”

The Hickory Nut Gap Smash Burger Blend joins the company’s other retail ground beef offerings, including 100% Grassfed Ground Beef in both 80/20 and 90/10 lean-to-fat ratios, and Hickory Nut Gap Vital Blend, which incorporates heart and liver into the grind for deeper nutritional value. Hickory Nut Gap ground beef is sourced from family farms throughout the southeastern United States and raised using regenerative agriculture practices. Hickory Nut Gap cattle are always 100% grassfed and grass- finished on high-quality pasture without the use of antibiotics or added hormones.

Available in all-new retail packaging, Hickory Nut Gap’s 100% Grassfed Smash Burger blend is a perfectly timed addition to retail shelves. This product aligns with initiatives in sustainable and regenerative agriculture, support of local farmers, animal welfare, and healthy, clean ingredient labels.

Hickory Nut Gap Smash Burger blend is currently available at the Hickory Nut Gap Farm Store, all Earth Fare locations, Hendersonville Community Co-op, Swamp Rabbit Cafe and Grocery, Piere’s Marketplace in Johnson City, TN, K. Johnson Family Farm, and Food Matters Morganton.

About Hickory Nut Gap Meats

Hickory Nut Gap Meats is a pioneering provider of sustainable, regeneratively raised meats, sourcing from family farms across the southeastern United States. Hickory Nut Gap values and respects the complex relationships between humans and nature, supplying 100% grassfed, grass-finished beef, and pasture raised, heritage breed pork to retailers, restaurants, and caring customers. All Hickory Nut Gap animals are humanely raised and never given antibiotics or added hormones.

Hickory Nut Gap products are available at Whole Foods Markets regionally, in addition to Ingles Markets, Harris Teeter, Earth Fare, FreshDirect, local and regional grocery cooperatives, restaurants, and specialty food stores across the Southeastern US.

Visitors are welcome at Hickory Nut Gap Farm, located at 57 Sugar Hollow Road in Fairview, North Carolina, which features a farm store, events, and opportunities to learn more about regenerative agriculture.

For more information visit HickoryNutGap.com or contact 828-628-1027 x305 / marketing@hickorynutgap.com. Find @hickorynutgapmeats on Facebook and @hickorynutgap on Instagram, TikTok, and LinkedIn.