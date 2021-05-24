Milan Provisions Co. Inc. Recalls Jalapeno Chorizo Sausage Products Formulated With Pork Ingredients Produced Without the Benefit of Inspection

WASHINGTON – Milan Provisions Co. Inc., a Corona, N.Y. establishment, is recalling approximately 6,000 pounds of heat-treated, not fully cooked, not shelf stable chorizo sausage products made using a pork ingredient produced without the benefit of federal inspection, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The jalapeno chorizo sausage items were produced from April 13, 2021 through April 16, 2021. The following product is subject to recall: [View Labels (PDF Only)]

14-oz and 22-oz vacuum-packed packages containing “MILAN PROVISIONS MEXICAN BRAND MADE IN NEW YORK CURED CHORIZO JALAPEÑO” with expiration dates of “JUN 12 21”, “JUN 13 21”, “JUN 14 21” and “JUN 15 21.”

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 4335” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in New York.

The problem was discovered when FSIS determined that the firm received pork trim product from a retail butcher facility that is not federally inspected and used it in production of the chorizo product.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify theircustomers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Salvatore Laurita, President, Milan Provisions Co. Inc., at (718) 899-7678.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.