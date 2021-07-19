Nestlé Explores Emerging Technologies For Cultured Meat

Nestlé Meat & Poultry July 19, 2021

To understand the potential of future meat alternatives, Nestlé is closely monitoring scientific trends and exploring emerging technologies. The company is evaluating innovative technologies to produce cultured meat or cultured-meat ingredients with several external partners and start-ups. Such novel technologies can lead to more environmentally friendly products.

For example, scientists at Nestlé Research in Lausanne are working with Future Meat Technologies, a leading cultured-meat start-up, to explore the potential of cultured-meat components that do not compromise on taste or sustainability. Future Meat Technologies’ novel and cost-efficient proprietary technology can produce non-GMO cultured-meat components from animal cells, therefore reducing the need for land and resources to raise animals.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Nestlé 

Related Articles

Meat & Poultry

Eat Just Follows Regulatory Approval With Historic, First-Ever Sale of Cultured Meat

Eat Just Meat & Poultry December 21, 2020

Eat Just, Inc., a company that applies cutting-edge science and technology to create healthier, more sustainable foods, today announced that on the heels of its historic regulatory approval for cultured chicken, it has made the first commercial sale of meat created directly from animal cells for human consumption to 1880, an establishment founded to inspire conversations that change the world.