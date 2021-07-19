Nestlé Explores Emerging Technologies For Cultured Meat

To understand the potential of future meat alternatives, Nestlé is closely monitoring scientific trends and exploring emerging technologies. The company is evaluating innovative technologies to produce cultured meat or cultured-meat ingredients with several external partners and start-ups. Such novel technologies can lead to more environmentally friendly products.

For example, scientists at Nestlé Research in Lausanne are working with Future Meat Technologies, a leading cultured-meat start-up, to explore the potential of cultured-meat components that do not compromise on taste or sustainability. Future Meat Technologies’ novel and cost-efficient proprietary technology can produce non-GMO cultured-meat components from animal cells, therefore reducing the need for land and resources to raise animals.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Nestlé