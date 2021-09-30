New Age Meats Raises $25M in Series A Funding to Speed Development of Cultured Meat

newagemeats.com Meat & Poultry September 30, 2021

BERKELEY, Calif. — New Age Meats announced today that it has raised $25 million in Series A funding, a crucial milestone that will allow the Berkeley-based cultured meat company to begin production by 2022.

Hanwha Solutions of South Korea led the funding round, with strong follow-on funding from previous investors SOSV’s IndieBio, TechU Ventures, ff VC and Siddhi Capital. Hanwha ranks among the largest business conglomerates in South Korea.

New Age Meats has raised $25 million in Series A funding, and plans to introduce their cultured meat products in 2022.Tweet this

“Hanwha, more than any other investor, really got our unique approach and that is to understand why our senses light up when we eat meat — then create a sustainable and humane process that delivers this experience in an affordable and widely available way,” said CEO Brian Spears.

“Hanwha’s vast financial resources along with its interest in the nutrition business made it a natural choice as a financial ally and strategic partner,” said Spears. “With the backing of Hanwha and our other investors, we are well on our way to becoming the largest and most innovative meat company on Earth.”

NAM, which was founded in 2018, will use the Series A funding to double the size of its workforce,  build a 20,000-square-foot pilot manufacturing facility in Alameda, Calif., and perfect the taste of its  first product offering — a variety of sausage products.

It will also build out its commercial capabilities to deliver the product in the United States in 2022, pending approval from federal regulators. NAM’s production process is designed to scale up quickly to meet demand in rapidly growing markets, such as Asia.

“If the pandemic and climate change has underscored anything, it is that the world needs to find  dramatically better ways to satisfy the growing demand by billions of people for protein without  harming animals or further hurting the environment,” said Spears.

“We believe our hybrid products, which combine cultured meat with plant-based protein, do just that,” Spears added. “And we’re moving as quickly as possible to scale up and satisfy the growing demand for affordable meat alternatives around the world.”

Prior to this Series A round, New Age Meats raised $7 million of funding, including investment from RXBAR Founder, Peter Rahal. Other investors in the round include Losa Group, Supernode Ventures, Hemisphere Ventures, Level One Fund, Climate Capital, Deep Ventures, Mons Investments, LLC, Innovating Capital, Sand Hill Angels, Marinya Capital, Break Off Capital, Thia Ventures, Kingfisher Capital LLC, and BeniVC.

New Age Meats was founded to make better meat while improving human health, animal welfare, and the environment.

Related Articles

Meat & Poultry

Cell-Based/Cultured Meat, Poultry and Seafood Makers Form Coalition

Alliance for Meat, Poultry & Seafood Innovation Meat & Poultry, Seafood August 30, 2019

Five cutting-edge food companies who are looking to bring cell-based/cultured meat, poultry and seafood to restaurants and retail shelves in the United States announced today they have formed the Alliance for Meat, Poultry & Seafood Innovation (AMPS Innovation), a coalition focused on educating consumers and stakeholders about their new industry and advocating for a clear path to market for their products.

Meat & Poultry

Alliance for Meat, Poultry and Seafood Innovation and National Fisheries Institute Send Joint Letter In Response to FDA Request for Information on ‘Labeling of Foods Comprised of or Containing Cultured Seafood Cells’

National Fisheries Institute Meat & Poultry, Seafood March 8, 2021

The Alliance for Meat, Poultry and Seafood Innovation (AMPS Innovation), an industry coalition representing the makers of cell-cultured meat, poultry and seafood products, and the National Fisheries Institute (NFI), a trade association that represents companies throughout the seafood production supply chain, jointly submitted comments to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in response to the agency’s Labeling of Foods Comprised of or Containing Cultured Seafood Cells Request for Information.

Meat & Poultry

Future Meat Technologies Launches World’s First Industrial Cultured Meat Production Facility

Future Meat Technologies Meat & Poultry June 25, 2021

Future Meat Technologies, an industry-leading company developing innovative technology to produce cultured meat, has opened the world’s first industrial cultured meat facility. With the capability to produce 500 kilograms of cultured products a day, equivalent to 5,000 hamburgers, this facility makes scalable cell-based meat production a reality.