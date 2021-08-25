San Antonio-Based Startup Wholesome Meats Now Available at Select H-E-B Stores

(SAN ANTONIO, Texas) – Beloved San Antonio-based retailer H-E-B and local sustainable beef startup Wholesome Meats have joined together to bring regeneratively raised grass-fed beef to a large mainstream retailer for the first time. All of the premium beef Wholesome Meats offers is born, raised and grazed in the United States and has been pastured and produced to the highest standards. Wholesome Meats is at the forefront of the regenerative agriculture movement which focuses on healing the earth with farming practices that are just as beneficial to humans as they are to the ecosystem.

Wholesome Meats CEO Kent Wuthrich says he takes H-E-B’s support as a sign that the regenerative agriculture movement is gaining steam. “H-E-B has always been at the top of our list for potential retailers,” he says. “They are consistently paving the way for the grocery industry, and we’re excited to see how our products perform on store shelves. Consumers are telling us they want regeneratively raised protein across a variety of demographics. We believe that H-E-B customers want a sustainable choice and are thrilled to be working with such a forward-thinking retailer”.

Wholesome Meats utilizes a network of small, independent ranchers who adhere to strict regenerative ranching protocols. These practices offer best in class sustainability, nutrition, and animal welfare. The initial offerings within the select H-E-B locations will include ground beef and ground beef hamburger patties.

Wholesome Meats was founded in 2020 by Lew Moorman and Ed Byrne of the San Antonio tech company Scaleworks. They are currently funding several initiatives, including Wholesome Meats, that aim to heal the planet while providing better products for consumers and advancing technologies that promote soil health. Wholesome Meats’ ranch partners across the country are implementing a method of farming that aims to drawdown carbon in the soil. In addition to H-E-B, their products can currently be found online at getwholesome.com, and in several restaurants and grocers across Texas, including in Austin, Houston, and their hometown of San Antonio.

About Wholesome Meats

Wholesome Meats is a San Antonio-based beef brand dedicated to accelerating the consumer adoption of regenerative agriculture. Offering the most flavorful and nourishing premium ground beef, Wholesome Meats simultaneously heals the planet through regenerative grazing practices. These practices rebuild rich topsoil by capturing harmful carbon from the atmosphere, producing a carbon-negative product that is as good for the land as it is for the rancher, cattle, and consumer. For more information, please visit getwholesome.com.