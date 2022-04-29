Study Examines Meat Retailing Opportunities for Farmers

RICHMOND—More than two years after the abrupt arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the market for direct-to-consumer meat sales continues to flourish.

In response to food-related supply chain disruptions in the early months of the pandemic, consumers looked beyond traditional grocery outlets to find meat products. In some cases, shoppers turned to local farmers to fill that void.

“The disruptions resulting from the pandemic have further increased consumer demand and interest for locally produced meats,” said Tony Banks, senior assistant director of agriculture, development and innovation for Virginia Farm Bureau Federation.

