Tyson Brand Garlic Thyme & Rosemary Bone-In Frenched Pork Loin Roast Puts Affordable Elegance on the Table this Holiday Season

Tyson Foods is excited to launch its newest innovation just in time for the holiday season. The new Tyson® Brand Garlic Thyme & Rosemary Bone-In Frenched Pork Loin Roast offers affordable elegance with fool-proof preparation. The latest addition to the robust value-added offering from the Tyson brand, aims to wow consumers who are seeking to prepare a unique and delectable center-of-plate protein at home.

The new product is available now at Kroger® and other select retailers nationwide.

Product Background: The new Tyson Garlic Thyme & Rosemary Bone-In Frenched Pork Loin Roast offers affordable elegance with fool-proof preparation for an impressive weeknight dinner or holiday entertaining. The premium cut is pre-seasoned with delectable garlic, thyme and rosemary flavors and is ready to be the star of your plate as a centerpiece that is as delicious as it is elegant. Available in packs of four, simply roast, slice and get ready to wow your dinner guests.

Price: $4.99/LB or $14.99-$18.99/per unit (Projected SRP)

Count: 1 per unit

Availability: At Kroger® and other select retailers nationwide.

How to Cook/Handle/Prepare: 1. Preheat your oven to 425°F. 2. Remove the roast from the packaging and place it in an oven-safe dish, fat side up. 3. Roast on the center rack for 15 minutes to sear and lock in the juices. 4. Lower the oven temperature to 325°F and continue roasting for approximately 1 to 1½ hours, or until the pork reaches an internal temperature of 145°F for at least 3 minutes (measured in the thickest part of the roast). For moist and juicy pork, avoid overcooking.

Note: Cooking times may vary depending on your appliance. 5. Once done, remove from oven and loosely tent dish with aluminum foil and allow it to rest for 10- 15 minutes while you prepare the rest of your meal. Resting allows the juices to redistribute, ensuring each slice is tender and flavorful. 6. To serve, slice between the rib bones to separate each portion, then plate and enjoy!

Ingredients: Bone-In Center Cut Pork Loin Containing Up To 16% Solution of Water, Pork Flavor (Salt, Pork Stock, Maltodextrin, Yeast Extract, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Pork Fat, Natural Flavors, Spices), Sodium Phosphate, And Natural Flavoring. Rubbed With Seasoning (Maltodextrin (From Corn), Garlic Powder, Spice, Sugar, Salt, Yeast Extract, Rice Flour, Onion Powder).

Brand Background: In the 1930s, John W. Tyson moved his family to Arkansas and began delivering farm-raised chickens from his truck. From those humble beginnings, the Tyson brand grew, finding new ways to help feed the nation while staying true to its original belief that every family deserves to have high quality farm-raised protein on their table. The new Tyson Garlic Thyme & Rosemary Bone-In Frenched Pork Loin Roast builds on Tyson Foods’ leadership in the value-added category, offering consumers expanded usage that pushes beyond weekday convenience and into entertaining. The brand’s portfolio of marinated meat products includes Tyson Birria Seasoned Diced Beef, Tyson Savory Campfire Pork Chops, Tyson Seasoned Steakhouse Pork Griller Steaks and more. For more information, visit www.tysonmarinatedmeats.com.